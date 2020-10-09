Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict draws in fighters from Mideast

BEIRUT (AP) — The fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan is echoing around the Mideast. Syrian activists say Turkey has also sent hundreds of Syrian fighters to the conflict to back its ally, Azerbaijan, and several dozen have been killed. A small number of Lebanese Armenians have travelled on their own to fight in defense of their ancestral land, according to members of the community in Beirut. The fighting has raged since Sept. 27 in Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave within Azerbaijan that is controlled by ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia. Turkey denies sending any Syrian fighters, but Syria, Russia and France have all spoken out against the deployment.