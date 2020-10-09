Asian stocks follow Wall Street higher on stimulus hopes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher on hopes Washington will provide more aid to the U.S. economy. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Southeast Asia advanced. Tokyo was lower. Wall Street gained after President Donald Trump suggested he might be reversing his decision to halt talks on more aid to the economy. Separately, a report indicated the near-record pace of job losses might be slowing. Stock prices have been volatile since mid-September as investors swing between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and unease that markets recovered too fast and shares are too expensive.