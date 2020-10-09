Black River Memorial Hospital revises visitor restrictions

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - With an increase of COVID cases along with citing the need to keep patients, staff, and the community safe, Black River Memorial Hospital is changing its visitor policy.

The facility is allowing only one designated, asymptomatic visitor per patient during the hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Protecting the safety of our patients and staff is our number one priority,” stated Melissa Bergerson, BRMH Chief Nursing Officer. “Although this may be difficult for some families, allowing one designated visitor will help reduce any possible exposure while also acknowledging that having a support person present can positively impact the outcome of one’s health when they are in the hospital.”

The hospital said that visitors must be at least 18 and must wear a mask during their time in the facility.

In addition, the hospital is screening people at all entrances, testing surgical patients before their procedures, as well as utilizing social distancing and thoroughly sanitizing any touched surfaces.

They added that the finance office on 8th Street and the B-Home Services and Supplies retail store are open to the public as long as they are not experiencing any symptoms. Masks are required. People must also go through a screening process upon arrival.

More information: BRMH COVID update site