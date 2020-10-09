Cambria village president now confirms governor kidnap plot did have ties to Wisconsin

COLUMBIA COUNTY — A plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan had ties to Wisconsin, although local officials were unaware of the investigation.

As news spread Thursday of the six men charged in the plot, officials in the Columbia County community of Cambria said they were unaware of any FBI investigation or any training facility the plotters could have used.

But on Friday, Cambria Village President Glen Williams confirmed to 27 News that the FBI did correctly identify Cambria, Wisconsin.

Williams said he found out that the alleged training facility was not in Cambria proper, but outside of his jurisdiction with a Cambria address.

Because of that, Williams says he’s not been kept in the loop and doesn’t know anything else.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, the men and others attended a field training exercise in Cambria July 10 to 12.

According to the complaint, “Attendees participated in firearms training and other combat drills.” It said they also attempted to construct two improvised explosive devices, but they both failed to detonate.

The plotters planned to bring Whitmer to a “secure location” in Wisconsin and put her on “trial” for treason.

The government used informants and undercover agents to thwart the plot. U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says the men are “violent extremists.”

Michigan’s attorney general says law enforcement took steps to protect Whitmer and her family as authorities tracked the men who allegedly plotted for months to kidnap her.

Dana Nessel said, “At times, she and her family had been moved around as a result of activities that law enforcement was aware of.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.