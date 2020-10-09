City moves UW-L polling location

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is moving the polling location at UW-La Crosse to a different spot on campus due to the coronavirus.

City Clerk Teri Lehrke said the La Crosse Common Council approved the move of the District 5 polling location from the UW-L Student Uion at 521 East Ave. North to UW-L Mitchell Hall at 1820 Pine Street.

With the move, the city can utilize a larger place to help protect the health of voters and election workers.

Moving to Mitchell Hall provides for better social distancing and minimize touch points for voters and election workers according to a statement from the city.

