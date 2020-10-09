Connecticut city OKs renaming sewage plant for John Oliver

It’s official. It’s now the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant in Danbury, Connecticut. The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August. Mayor Mark Boughton responded by saying the city was going to rename the plant after Oliver because Oliver was full of the stuff the plant processes. Oliver then offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if the city actually renamed the plant.