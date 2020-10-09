Construction of Waverly hospital expansion ahead of schedule

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Officials in the northeastern Iowa city of Waverly say a $36 million construction project to expand and renovate the Waverly Health Center is ahead of schedule, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the second phase of the project is underway, just months after the mid-May groundbreaking. The second phase will add 31,000 square feet to include a new emergency department, large family practice clinic and outpatient area. It’s expected to be enclosed by Thanksgiving and operational in a bout a year. The third phase will renovate 40,000 square feet of the current emergency department and support staff areas into a new general surgery clinic, orthopedic clinic and other outpatient services.