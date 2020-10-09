MIAMI -- Forecasters say Hurricane Delta has weakened slightly, but remains a Category 3 storm.

On Friday morning, Delta had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph (185 kph), down from 120 mph (195 kph) a few hours earlier. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the hurricane is expected to continue a weakening trend until it makes landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast, but is still a dangerous storm.

Delta is expected to make landfall Friday evening and could strike in the same general area as Hurricane Laura did in late August.

In its latest advisory, the Hurricane Center says Delta is about 130 miles (205 kilometers) south-southwest of Cameron, Louisiana. It is moving north at 13 mph (20 kph).

10 a.m.

LAKE CHARLES, La. -- Everywhere in Lake Charles, Louisiana, there are remnants of Hurricane Laura. Blue tarps cover roofs all over the city.

Piles of garbage are neatly lined up along every roadway in a sign of how much cleaning was being done after Laura.

Mattresses and box springs, air-conditioning duct work, vinyl siding, and cut-up logs and branches are all piled up at curbs.

But officials have worried that all of it could turn into projectiles once Hurricane Delta's winds kick up. Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday and could strike in the same general area as Laura did on Aug. 27.

Already Friday morning, rain is continuing and water is pooling along many debris-lined streets in Lake Charles -- hours ahead of Delta's arrival.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A hurricane researcher says that when Delta makes landfall, it will be a record 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year.

Phil Klotzbach of Colorado State University says that will break a record of nine named storms set in 1916. This year’s lineup includes Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Sally, and Beta.

Delta also will be the fifth hurricane to hit the continental United States this year. The last time that happened was 2005.

Klotzbach says Delta also will be the first hurricane named from the Greek alphabet to hit the continental United States. Beta was a tropical storm when it made landfall earlier this year.