Escaped Kentucky inmate eludes police in southern Indiana

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A federal marshal says an inmate who escaped from a Kentucky jail last month by climbing through a hole in a jail window has eluded authorities who spotted him a heavily wooded area of southern Indiana. Federal and Indiana law enforcement tracked 30-year-old Anthony Martinez on Thursday to Scott County, Indiana, based on information that he was hiding out in woods there. But Dan McClain, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Indiana, tells WAVE-TV Martinez slipped away into an area thick with brush after officers approached. Martinez escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on Sept. 29. He was arrested in February on bank robbery charges.