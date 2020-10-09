Fireworks over Lake Winona October 13

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Fireworks will fill the skies over Lake Winona on Tuesday evening.

Winona Health Lake Winona Manor is treating its residents to the special show scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks are expected to last about 20 minutes.

Due to COVID precautions, family and friends aren't able to join the residents to watch the show. There are plenty of places to watch the fireworks in the lake area.

“Who couldn’t use a little light and sparkle these days?” said Linda Atkinson, administrator, senior services at Winona Health. “We are grateful to those who contribute to the Winona Health Foundation to support the Lake Winona Manor fireworks. Their generosity brings joy to our residents and extends to our community.”

Although the forecast calls for pleasant weather, in case something does come up, the show will be moved to the same time Thursday evening.