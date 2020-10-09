Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 33, Manawa 14
Antigo 20, Hayward 14
Aquinas 36, Mauston 22
Arrowhead 35, Mukwonago 23
Ashland 46, Lakeland 8
Barron 16, Cameron 14
Brookfield Central 14, Brookfield East 0
Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14
Cambridge 7, Markesan 6
Cedarburg 21, Homestead 14
Chippewa Falls 27, Rice Lake 25
Colby 42, Crivitz 7
D.C. Everest 42, Wausau West 7
De Soto 26, Luther 8
Durand 47, Fall Creek 6
Edgar 54, Abbotsford 0
Edgewood 55, Portage 14
Ellsworth 26, Saint Croix Central 22
Fox Valley Lutheran 44, Marinette 7
Gilman 48, Lincoln 0
Grafton 29, New Berlin West 14
Highland 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Hilbert 44, Howards Grove 7
Hortonville 36, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21
Hudson 34, New Richmond 14
Hurley 38, Unity 20
Iola-Scandinavia 40, Rosholt 7
Ithaca 37, Hillsboro 8
Johnson Creek 50, Fall River 6
Kaukauna 27, Plymouth 19
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 28, Berlin 3
Kiel 34, Valders 0
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 51, New Holstein 50
Laona-Wabeno 40, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 6
Luxemburg-Casco 0, Freedom 0
Medford Area 48, Mosinee 8
Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6
Muskego 48, Kettle Moraine 14
Northland Pines 43, Tomahawk 12
Northwestern 10, St. Croix Falls 6
Oconomowoc 50, Waukesha North 27
Pacelli 41, Loyal 0
Paynesville, Minn. 58, Grantsburg 35
Potosi/Cassville 28, River Ridge 20
Prescott 49, Altoona 6
Racine Lutheran 35, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 6
Reedsville 28, Cedar Grove-Belgium 14
Rhinelander 42, Merrill 8
Shiocton 34, Nekoosa 8
Slinger 49, West Bend West 6
Somerset 22, Osceola 21
Southern Door 42, Oconto 12
Spooner 42, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Stratford 28, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 0
Tomah 28, Reedsburg Area 24
Turtle Lake 48, Colfax 6
Two Rivers 42, Roncalli 0
Union Grove 34, Elkhorn Area 6
University School of Milwaukee 27, Shoreland Lutheran 7
Watertown 43, Sauk Prairie 16
Waukesha West 35, Waukesha South 0
Wauwatosa West 28, Pewaukee 20
Webster 29, Flambeau 14
West Bend East 37, Nicolet 14
Westby 48, Viroqua 6
Whitefish Bay 7, Hartford Union 0
Wrightstown 9, Little Chute 6
Xavier 44, Shawano 18
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Big Foot vs. Watertown Luther Prep, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Ithaca, ccd.
Boscobel vs. Wauzeka-Steuben, ccd.
Brodhead vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Chippewa Falls vs. Superior, ccd.
Colby vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Columbus vs. Turner, ccd.
Crivitz vs. Owen-Withee, ccd.
Fox Valley Lutheran vs. New London, ccd.
Hillsboro vs. Pecatonica/Argyle, ccd.
Kenosha Indian Trail vs. Racine Horlick, ccd.
Kewaunee vs. Escanaba, Mich., ccd.
Kingsford, Mich. vs. Wrightstown, ccd.
Lodi vs. Lake Mills, ccd.
Marathon vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Mauston vs. Poynette, ccd.
Mineral Point vs. Darlington, ccd.
Oconto Falls vs. Niagara, ccd.
Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin West, ccd.
Port Edwards vs. Greenwood, ccd.
Potosi/Cassville vs. Parkview, ccd.
Prairie du Chien vs. Dodgeville, ccd.
Southwestern vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.
Westby vs. Altoona, ccd.
Williams Bay vs. Oakfield, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/