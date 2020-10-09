Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0
Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16
Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6
Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6
Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6
Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21
Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0
West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0
West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0
