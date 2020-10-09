 Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:11 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic 42, Red Oak 0

Central Valley, Neb. 25, Fremont Mills, Tabor 16

Dike-New Hartford 41, East Marshall, LeGrand 0

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Kee, Lansing 6

Logan-Magnolia 35, IKM-Manning 6

Newell-Fonda 55, Ruthven-Ayrshire 6

Newman Catholic, Mason City 35, Nashua-Plainfield 6

Northwood-Kensett 70, Central Elkader 21

Spirit Lake 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

Underwood 63, Missouri Valley 0

West Hancock, Britt 48, Manson Northwest Webster 0

West Sioux 42, Sibley-Ocheyedan 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

