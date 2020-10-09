 Skip to Content

Harry J Olson Senior Center to host drive-through brat dinner

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:57 am News 19 DaybreakTop Stories
poster (37)

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A local senior center trying to recover pandemic losses to host an upcoming bratwurst dinner, drive-in style. The fundraising event will take place on Thursday, October 29th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The meal will include a Brat & bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, all for $8 each. The Harry J Olson Senior Center is recovering from closure due to local pandemic restrictions.


Ticket holders can dine in or pick up pre-paid orders in the HJO parking lot at 1607 North St., on the north end of LaCrosse. For tickets contact the office at 608-781-2122 between 9:00 am 12:30 p.m. or leave a message, or
contact us directly at 608-783-4076. Tickets purchases are due by Thursday, October 22nd, and will be limited to 300 and so pre-sale is required to avoid missing out.

Pledge applications and donations will also be accepted at this time for their "Save the Building."

Author Profile Photo

Candace Price

Related Articles

Skip to content