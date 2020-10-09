Harry J Olson Senior Center to host drive-through brat dinner

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- A local senior center trying to recover pandemic losses to host an upcoming bratwurst dinner, drive-in style. The fundraising event will take place on Thursday, October 29th, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The meal will include a Brat & bun, sauerkraut, potato salad, baked beans, all for $8 each. The Harry J Olson Senior Center is recovering from closure due to local pandemic restrictions.



Ticket holders can dine in or pick up pre-paid orders in the HJO parking lot at 1607 North St., on the north end of LaCrosse. For tickets contact the office at 608-781-2122 between 9:00 am 12:30 p.m. or leave a message, or

contact us directly at 608-783-4076. Tickets purchases are due by Thursday, October 22nd, and will be limited to 300 and so pre-sale is required to avoid missing out.

Pledge applications and donations will also be accepted at this time for their "Save the Building."

