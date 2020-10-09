Holmen man hurt in UTV rollover

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - A Holmen man is injured in a UTV accident on a trail in Vernon County Monday afternoon.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 3 p.m. near La Farge in the Town of Clinton by Dell Road.

75-year-old Kenneth C. Reinhart was trying to turn around on a steep trail when he lost control of the UTV. He was able to jump off the UTV before it went off the trail.

His wife, Elosie A. Reinhart, 70, who was helping guide her husband and not on the UTV, was unhurt.

Although he had minor, non-life threatening injuries, first responders had to use the La Farge Fire Department's UTV to help get Kenneth Reinhart out of the wooded area where the accident took place.

He was then taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua for treatment of his injuries.