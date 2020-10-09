Infectious Disease Specialist discuss the various COVID treatments

(WXOW) - In a media briefing via Zoom, Raymund Razonable, an Infectious Disease Specialist and Mayo Clinic Health System's Principal Investigator on a clinical trial involving Regeneron's Antibody Study, discussed the various COVID treatments.

Razonable said infected COVID-19 patients who receive Remedesivir recover in 10 days than 15 days to those who did not receive the drug. Razonable said the treatment Dexamethasone is used for COVID patients who are in mechanical ventilators, and that clinical studies show improvement in survival. COVID-19 patients not on a ventilator who use this drug showed it could be harmful.

Razonable said Remdesivir is only for emergency use and that this drug is not FDA approved like Dexamethasone.

The President received several drugs to treat COVID. Among them is the drug Remedesivir. The President also received Dexamethasone.



The is currently a clinical trial of antibody therapy created by Regeneron, another option to help fight COVID-19.

Razonable said the clinical trials show the drug hydroxychloroquine is not effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

Convalescent plasma is another medical option scientist have listed to help treat COVID.