Jakarta cleans up after violent anti-labor law protests

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Authorities in Indonesia’s capital are cleaning up burned-out cars, government offices and bus shelters that were set ablaze by protesters enraged over a new law they say will cripple labor rights and harm the environment. Protests in many Indonesian cities turned violent Thursday. Jakarta’s governor says at least 20 bus stops and other transit facilities were destroyed, causing $3.7 million in damage. Calm has largely returned as the government warned protesters it won’t tolerate any further destruction and attacks on police and communities. Labor organizers staged a three-day national strike to demand the government revoke the legislation, which is expected to substantially change Indonesia’s labor system and natural resources management with the aim of attracting more investment.