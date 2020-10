Japan, Mongolia to cooperate on ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific’

TOKYO (AP) — The foreign ministers of Japan and Mongolia have agreed to cooperate in promoting a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific,” a vision that Tokyo is pushing with the U.S. and other “like-minded” countries to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held talks in Mongolia with his counterpart, Nyamtseren Enkhtaivan. His visit comes after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo canceled a trip to Mongolia because of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection. Japan and Mongolia also signed a $235 million emergency loan to help the pandemic-hit Mongolian economy and fund medical equipment.