Judge lets ex-cop charged in Floyd’s death live out of state

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Citing safety concerns, a Minnesota judge has issued new conditions of release for an ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd that would let him live in a neighboring state while he awaits trial. Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond on Wednesday and was allowed to walk free from a prison where he’d been held since shortly after his arrest. Chauvin’s release triggered two nights of protests in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Saying there’s evidence to support safety concerns, the judge is now letting Chauvin live in Minnesota or a neighboring state at a confidential address pending trial.