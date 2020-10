Eleva, Wis. (WXOW) Melrose-Mindoro took down Eleva-Strum 27-21 in a Dairyland Conference match-up.

The game turned for the Mustangs when it was tied at 7.

That's when Ticker Sbraggia his Jason Artz on a long pass to the one yard line.

Sbraggia then scored on a sneal to make it 14-7 Melrose-Mindoro.