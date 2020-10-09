Minnesota sees 1,401 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said on Friday that 1,401 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 occurred in the state.

Fourteen of the cases were reported in Winona County according to the MDH said. Four cases each were in the demographics of 15-19 and 20-24 years old. Two cases each were in the 25-29 and 40-44 age groups. One case each was reported in the 35-39 and 55-59 age groups.

The MDH said Fillmore County had six additional cases while Houston County confirmed five more cases.

A total of 109,312 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 11,284 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 97,715 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported nearly 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,256,165. The Department said about 1,543,542 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that fourteen people have died from COVID-19 in the state. 12 of those deaths were individuals who were considered residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,121 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the Department reported. MDH said 1,513 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,251 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,267 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

