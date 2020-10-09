Minnesota’s 2nd COVID-19 saliva testing site to open in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is opening its second COVID-19 saliva testing site on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at the Winona Mall.

According to a news release from the state, the site will be open five days a week.

Wednesday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can walk-in, but everyone is asked to make an appointment if they can to avoid long lines.

Appointments can be made through the COVID-19 Community Saliva Testing webpage.

Because it's a saliva test, the state says people who want one should avoid eating, drinking, chewing or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample.

The testing will be free to all Minnesotans who believe they need a test, including people who are asymptomatic.

If a person is uninsured or for any reason insurance does not cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference.

Results will be sent via email within 48-72 hours.

Click here for more information.