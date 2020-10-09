Wisconsin Update: Tenth La Crosse Co. resident dies from COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- La Crosse County reports another death from COVID-19.

Ten people have died according to the La Crosse County Health Department.

The tenth person died on Friday.

The health department provided an updated list late Friday afternoon of the deaths and when they occurred.

7/16/2020 70 - 79 Male

8/28/2020 70 - 79 Male

9/23/2020 80 and older Female

9/24/2020 80 and older Female

9/29/2020 80 and older Male

10/1/2020 80 and older Male

10/4/2020 60 - 69 Male

10/5/2020 80 and older Male

10/8/2020 80 and older Male

10/9/2020 80 and older Male

It is the fourth death this week from the virus according to the health department figures.

The health department erroneously said as of Sunday, October 4, six people had died when it was actually seven. They clarified the number of deaths in their release to the media on Friday.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 16 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 138 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

According to the latest totals updated Thursday, 907 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, another new daily record. 228 of them in the ICU.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 83.1 percent of their hospital beds overall and 85.1 of ICU beds.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person.

The state recorded 2,988 positive tests and 11,834 new negative tests.

The 16 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,440 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 115,826, or 80 percent, are considered recovered.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 41 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 20 of the 41 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 169 (+4) 2 Crawford 227 (+7) 0 Grant 1,323 (+23) 19 Jackson 202 (+8) 1 La Crosse 3,486(+45) 9 Monroe 733 (+21) 3 Trempealeau 774 (+10) 2 Vernon 332 (+10) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

