Nobel win reflects ‘hunger for international cooperation’

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has fractured global alliances and go-it-alone has turned ugly, some world leaders say the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the World Food Program is a commitment to the belief that only a concerted effort can save humanity from further disaster. Weary of divisiveness, some leapt at the Nobel news to issue another urgent warning that unilateralism is bound to fail. “There is also a hunger in our world for international cooperation,” the U.N. secretary-general said, a pointed comment from the world body to which the United States is the largest donor.