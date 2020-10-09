Police: Campaigns must pay deposit before visits

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If any of the presidential campaigns plan to stop in La Crosse before election day, they'll need to put up some money to cover police overtime costs.

As witnessed with last week's canceled visit by President Trump, the city can have very little notice before a candidate comes to town.

The La Crosse Police Department said the Trump campaign still owes the city about $10,000 for visits in 2016.

That led to a new policy for La Crosse.

Visiting candidates must pay a 50 percent deposit before they arrive in order to ease the strain on police budgets and city taxpayers.

"What it does is create additional stress on our budgeting process because coming into a year we don't bloat up our overtime budget because we really don't know how many presidential visits we're going to have," said Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department.

The city said the Clinton campaign paid its $3,000 bill for a visit back in April 2016.

The police department has reached out to the campaigns and asked they give plenty of advance notice to allow some advance planning. Often though, the campaigns keep that information private until just days before the visit.