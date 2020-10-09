Police in Missouri resume search for missing Chinese woman

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in central Missouri have resumed the search for the body of a Chinese woman who has been missing for a year. Joseph Elledge, the husband of 28-year-old Mengqi Ji, is charged with first-degree murder in her death. Police have searched for her body in the Lamine River near Boonville, where cadaver dogs hit on a scent. The search ended in June but resumed on Wednesday because the river level had dropped substantially. Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter says investigators plan to search through debris from a levee that police built at the site to help with the search.