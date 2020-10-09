Rare 1794 silver dollar goes unsold at auction in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 1794 silver dollar believed to be among the first ever minted in the U.S. — and the most valuable — went unsold during a public auction in Las Vegas. Legend Auctions chief executive Matthew Bell said offers for the coin dubbed the Flowing Hair Silver Dollar didn’t reach a minimum bid and Las Vegas resident Bruce Morelan retained ownership. Morelan sold 12 other rare coins during the Thursday event at the Bellagio resort, reaping almost $4 million. Coin collecting experts had thought the Flowing Hair coin could sell for more than the $10 million Morelan spent to buy it in 2013.