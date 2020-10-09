Ryan Neal making most of his chance as starter with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle safety Ryan Neal understands he’s a placeholder. He knows All-Pro Jamal Adams will step back in at strong safety for the Seahawks once he’s healthy. But the impression Neal has made thus far makes it clear he’ll have a major role in the defense even after Adams returns. Neal will make his second start Sunday night when the Seahawks host the Vikings. He made his first start last week against Miami, playing all 71 defensive snaps. He had six tackles and grabbed his second interception in two games.