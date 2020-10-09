Singapore man sentenced to prison for spying for China in US

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Singapore man has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for spying for China by passing to the Chinese government valuable but unclassified military and political information he had duped Americans into giving him. Jun Wei Yeo admitted participating in an elaborate ruse under the direction of Chinese intelligence operatives that recruited unsuspecting U.S. government employees into writing reports that he said would be sent to clients in Asia. The reports were instead transmitted to the Chinese government as part of what the Trump administration has alleged is a broader effort by China to steal American secrets for Beijing’s economic gain.