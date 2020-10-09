Snap Fitness in La Crescent closes-cites COVID impact

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has challenged many businesses and taken its toll on fitness centers.

Owners Dan and Robin Kohls posted on the Snap Fitness-La Crescent page Friday that they were closing their location at the end of the month stating that it was because of the impact of COVID-19 on the business.

The fitness center has operated in La Crescent for the past dozen years.

The closing is set for noon on October 31.

Their other Snap Fitness location in La Crosse remains open. The members who used the La Crescent location have the option to go to the La Crosse facility to work out.

In the post, it said that monthly billing for November is turned off. "Prepaid memberships will be reimbursed, along with any remaining unused PT sessions, for those not wanting to continue their training in our La Crosse Snap Fitness."

Plans call for the equipment from the La Crescent location to get sold at an online auction at a later date.