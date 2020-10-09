Sri Lankan leader insists Chinese-funded projects are viable

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has asked a delegation led by a senior Chinese diplomat to assist him in disproving a perception that China-funded megaprojects are “debt traps” aimed at gaining influence in local affairs. President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa made the request to the delegation led by Yang Jiechi, a former Chinese foreign minister. China considers the Indian Ocean island nation to be a critical link in its massive “Belt and Road” global infrastructure building initiative and has provided billions of dollars in loans for Sri Lankan projects over the past decade. The projects include a seaport, airport, port-city, highways and power stations. Critics say the projects are not financially viable and Sri Lanka will face difficulties in repaying the loans.