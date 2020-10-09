‘Stop The Spread’ coalition aimed at slowing spread, hospitalizations in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Friday morning, the Wisconsin Hospital Association joined other state advocacy groups in launching a coalition called 'Stop the Spread.'

The new coalition was created in response to a surge in hospitalizations and cases seen throughout the state. They plan to spread awareness through advertisements and public service announcements over the seriousness of the issue and feature 20 of the leading health, business, and advocacy organizations in the state.

“Applying preventative measures is absolutely crucial to curbing the spread of this virus and its impacts on our state. We are urging the public to please

take the virus seriously and double down on all of these measures to help control the pandemic,” Eric Borgerding, Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) President and CEO.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that hospitals in the state only have 1,852 immediately available beds, based off of voluntary data submitted to EMResource.

In Western Wisconsin, which is comprised of seven counties, there are only 152 immediately available beds. In La Crosse county, the seven day rolling average for hospitalizations is 7.63 people per 100,000 per day. That pace would fill up available hospital beds in Western Wisconsin in about 20 days.

However, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative in La Crosse County lists COVID care availability in the green which means all COVID patients can be tested and cared for as of October 4.

Both the Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System released statements regarding today's announcement and the rising hospitalizations.

"Mayo Clinic Health System has surge plans in place in case we see a large increase in COVID patients in our community. We continue to work closely with our collaborative partners during this pandemic as the numbers of COVID cases has increased in our area. We continue to ask the community to follow the COVID collaborative recommendations including physical distancing, washing your hands, and wearing a mask."

Gundersen Health System also offered a similar statement:

"Gundersen Health System and its affiliated hospitals have wide-ranging surge plans in place which are updated regularly. We work closely with COVID Collaborative partners to share fluctuating capacity data which helps guide comprehensive metrics. Gundersen and its partners continue to stress the importance of following CDC recommendations including physical distancing, hand washing, and mask-wearing."

Health experts from the Wisconsin Hospital Association also believe these types of collaborations like the one in La Crosse County will be key to help weather the storm.

"The good news is that all hospitals have contingency plans," said Dr. Mark Kaufman, Chief Medical Officer for the Wisconsin Hospital Association. "There has been a level of collaboration that is ensuring cooperation among Wisconsin Hospitals that in my 40 years of health care is unprecedented."

It's important to note that not all patients in Wisconsin hospitals are being treated for COVID-19. Many are having delayed surgeries or procedures put off from early in the pandemic. Western Wisconsin currently has 40 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. 21 are in the ICU.