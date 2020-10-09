The weekend forecast looks great!

Hurricane Delta coming ashore…

Another hurricane, Delta, is plaguing southern Louisiana today and tonight. In late August Hurricane Laura came ashore in much the same area, causing widespread damage. Category 2 Delta is moving quickly and that will help, but it will still cause many problems before it heads up into the Tennessee Valley as a tropical depression.

Mild weather continues…

Southerly winds became gusty today, and allowed temperatures to rocket up into the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon. Passing clouds and haze from western fires dimmed the sunshine today, but readings went up anyway.

Some weekend cooling…

A cool front will move through the area overnight into Saturday morning, but it will come through dry with just a few clouds. Highs will drop back into the middle 60s to lower 70s to start the weekend, but on Sunday highs will rebound a few degrees.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern brings dry conditions through the weekend, but rain appears likely to fall Sunday night into Monday. Amounts of rain will top a half an inch, and we can certainly use it. Cooler, but mostly seasonal weather follows for next week..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden