Thomas Bach to visit new Japanese PM, Tokyo Olympic leaders

TOKYO (AP) — The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics says IOC President Thomas Bach is planning a trip to Japan next month to meet with new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and organizers of the postponed games. Toshiro Muto says the trip is scheduled for the middle of November. Bach and the International Olympic Committee have been trying to assure sponsors and broadcasters over the last few months that the postponed Olympics can open on July 23, 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. About 1,600 deaths in Japan have been attributed to the coronavirus. The event next year will draw 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and thousands of staff, officials and media.