Trempealeau County sets COVID testing dates

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing on three Fridays over the next month.

All three are at the Trempealeau County Health Care Center Annex at 23062 Whitehall Road in Independence from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The dates are October 16, October 30, and November 13.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing is available to all Wisconsin residents over the age of 5.

You're asked to wear a mask or cloth face covering if you come to the testing site.

The testing is done with the Wisconsin National Guard, Trempealeau County Public Health and Emergency Management.

