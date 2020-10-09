Trump says experimental drugs may have saved him from virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he could have become very ill and might not have recovered from COVID-19 had he not been treated with experimental drugs. That’s a far worse assessment of his condition than what his doctors were telling the American people. Trump talked about his illness during a two-hour phone call into Rush Limbaugh’s radio show Friday. Trump says he asked his doctors earlier Friday how bad of a case of COVID-19 he had, and the doctors told him he was “headed into a very bad phase.” Trump says that after contracting the virus, he was “not in the greatest of shape” and he might “not have recovered at all.”