Twitter tightens limits on candidates ahead of US election

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Twitter is imposing tough new rules that restrict candidates from declaring premature victory and tighten its measures against spreading misinformation, calling for political violence and spreading thoughtless commentary in the days leading up to and following the Nov. 3 U.S. election. Tweets that falsely claim a candidate has won will be labeled to direct users to the official U.S. election results page on Twitter. Posts that encourage violence or call for people to interfere with election results will be removed. Twitter is also making it more difficult to retweet posts that are labeled for misleading information about civic integrity and COVID-19 or for including manipulated photos or videos.