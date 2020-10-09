White House ups virus aid offer, resumes talks with Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is eager to make a deal. The White House is boosting its offer in up-and-down COVID-19 aid talks in hopes of an agreement before Election Day. Trump has taken to Twitter to declare, “Covid Relief Negotiations are moving along. Go Big!” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke for more than 30 minutes Friday afternoon. Still, GOP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he doesn’t see a deal coming together soon. A GOP aide familiar with the new White House offer says it is about $1.8 trillion, while Pelosi’s most recent public offer was about $2.2 trillion.