WI voter registration deadlines coming up soon

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is next week on Oct. 14.

You can register in-person at your clerk's office through Oct. 30, and you can register in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3.

To register you'll need an appropriate ID and proof of residence. College voters planning on using their college ID, also need documentation showing their enrollment.

If you're registered, but have moved, gotten married or divorced recently you'll need to update your voter registration.

Clerks also advise voters to request absentee ballots early even though that deadline isn't until Oct. 29.

"That is not enough time for someone to request a ballot and get it returned timely," said Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen.

She said returning your absentee ballot early is also a good idea, and suggests being cautious of changing deadlines.

"With court rulings that keep happening and changing the deadlines, I don't want voters to get in to a sense of security thinking we'll have an extension," Filen said.

As of this writing, absentee ballots must arrive in your clerk's office by Election Day, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.

To register to vote online or to request an absentee ballot, go to myvote.wi.gov.

