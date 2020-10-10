A cooling trend commences.

Hurricane Delta update…

Hurricane Delta made landfall on the Louisiana coastline bringing a bad storm surge, heavy rain and damaging winds. It is quickly weakening to tropical storm status, and it will move up through the Tennessee Valley and Kentucky this weekend.

Mild weather continues…

Southerly winds on Friday and allowed highs to reach into the lower to middle 80s in the afternoon. The high of 85 degrees tied a record set in 2010. Passing clouds are giving way to sunny skies today.

Some weekend cooling…

A cool front was moving through the area this morning, but it came through dry with just a few clouds, and we will see plenty of sunshine today. Highs will drop back into the middle 60s to lower 70s to start the weekend, but on Sunday highs will rebound a few degrees.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern brings dry conditions through the weekend, but rain appears likely to fall Sunday night into Monday. Amounts of rain will top a half an inch, and we can certainly use it. Cooler, but mostly seasonal weather follows for next week..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden