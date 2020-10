CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors start the season with a 26-8 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville.

The Warriors put of 324 yards on offense, but the defense came up big only allowing 115 yards.

In game one at the quarterback position for Junior Eli King, he was 17-35 for 217 yards and two interceptions.

King also rushed for 74 yards and returned a kick off for a touchdown.