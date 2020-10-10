Farm’s display supporting Biden, Harris goes up in flames

DALTON, Mass. (AP) — A stack of hay bales on a western Massachusetts farm that were painted to show support for the Democratic presidential ticket went up in flames and authorities say one man has been arrested in connection with the blaze. The unusual political display at Holiday Brook Farm in Dalton featured 19 hay bales that were wrapped and painted with the words: USA and VOTE along with the names of presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Dicken Crane, owner of the farm, said he was working Friday evening when he turned around and the display was on fire. No one was hurt.