Harris urging Wisconsinites to vote early in video message

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris addressed Wisconsinites on Saturday evening through a virtual video message, urging them to vote early.

The Senator from California encouraged voters to make a plan and tell family and at least five friends to think about how they plan to cast their ballot.

Early voting in Wisconsin begins on October 20th.

“You have a few easy and convenient ways to vote early and make sure your voice is heard. Wisconsin, with your help, we are going to elect Joe Biden and build our country back better,” said Senator Harris.

Saturday's message from Senator Harris follows a visit she made to Milwaukee in September where she spoke about the importance of voting.

Her running mate and Democratic Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, spent time at events in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Biden's wife, Jill, held a 'Joe's in Your Corner' virtual event in Wisconsin with Lt Gov. Mandela Barnes.

On the other side of the aisle, President Donald Trump made his first appearance to a crowd of supporters since his COVID-19 diagnosis. Vice President Mike Pence delivered remarks at a 'Make America Great Again' event down in Florida.

