Hong Kong police arrest 9 for aiding dozen to flee territory

HONG KONG (AP) — Police in Hong Kong say they have arrested nine people on suspicion of providing funds and other assistance to a group of 12 who sought to flee the territory by boat in August but were intercepted by Chinese authorities. A police official says the nine, including four men and five women, are believed to be friends of those in the earlier group. They were arrested on the charge of assisting offenders and believed to have also arranged for the boat and furnished transport and accommodation. The 12 are believed to have been headed for self-governing Taiwan following China’s imposition of a sweeping new national security law targeting Hong Kong opposition and political speech.