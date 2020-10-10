Judge orders ex-Colombian president freed from house arrest

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s powerful ex-President Álvaro Uribe has been ordered freed from house arrest while he is investigated for possible witness tampering. A judge ordered Uribe’s release Saturday in a case that has divided the South American nation and exposed lingering tensions over Colombia’s peace accord for ending a half-century conflict with leftist guerrillas. The country’s Supreme Court ordered Uribe detained in August during the investigation, shocking Colombians and unleashing protests in favor and against the decision. But Uribe resigned his Senate seat and the high court relinquished control of the case. That decision paved the way for Uribe’s release. Prosecutors supported the decision, but stressed that the investigation continues. Uribe has denied the allegations against him.