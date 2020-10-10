‘Marathon March’ takes group 26.2 miles around Madison for racial justice

MADISON (WKOW) -- Activists marched a full marathon around Madison to stand up to racial injustice and demand leaders make changes.

The march started at the State Capitol Saturday and went through both the west and east sides of town, 26.2 miles in total.

Protesters called for justice for Jacob Blake, Tony Robinson, Alvin Cole and more, stopping by local leaders' homes.

One activist told 27 News, "It's to shine a light on the injustices that still are prevalent in our society. It's to shine a light on all the demands that we have been speaking to the mayor, to the governor, for five months now. And it's to show them that we are not stopping. We will not stop."

Among the list of demands, the group wants less money spent on police and more money spent on programs aimed at youth, rehabilitation and the community.