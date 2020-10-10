Minnesota sees 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said on Saturday that 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 occurred in the state.

Eleven of the cases were reported in Winona County according to the MDH.

Fillmore County had nine additional cases while Houston County confirmed four more cases.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 110,828 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 11,422 health care workers, MDH said.

The Department said 99,054 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported more than 32,000 COVID-19 tests in Saturday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to 2,288,662. The Department said about 1,561,103 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Saturday's update that ten people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Five of those deaths were individuals who were considered residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 2,131 people have died from COVID-19 in the state, the Department reported. MDH said 1,518 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,302 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,277 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here