New mural celebrates late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire has gotten a little more colorful thanks to a new mural at Artisan Forge Studios.

The mural depicts the late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsberg. It was created last weekend by an Eau Claire muralist that goes by Enamel Hands. He said he has been creating spray paint murals since the late 90s, and has been working with Artisan Forge Studios for a number of years.



He said, for him, Ruth Bader Ginsburg embodied strength and hope, especially in the face of cancer. With so many murals in Eau Claire, he hopes this one will make people want to learn more about the civil rights icon.

"I think this one matters because of everything Ruth Bader Ginsburg was and did for America and for women and equal rights. It's powerful and it's something that we need to not forget," he said.

The artist went on to explain why he chose to write "Our Lady of Dissent" - saying going against the majority, like Ginsburg so often did, is an important message.