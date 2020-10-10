New Zealand PM votes a week before polls close in election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has voted in the nation’s general election, a week before polls officially close. Ardern cast her vote in her Auckland district Saturday after visiting a market in the heavily Polynesian south-Auckland suburb of Otara, where she was thronged by supporters. Recent polls show a more comfortable result this year, with the Labour Party leading the National Party, led by 61-year-old conservative Judith Collins, by as many as 13 points.