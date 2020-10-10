Wisconsin Update: 18 new COVID deaths in the state, 30 new cases in La Crosse Co.

MADISON (WXOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 18 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

According to the latest totals updated Friday, 876 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, 229 of them in the ICU.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The figure for Saturday was 17.6 percent.

The state recorded 2,742 positive tests and 11,644 new negative tests on Saturday.

The 18 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease in Wisconsin to 1,458 people, or 1.0 percent of positive cases.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 117,865, or 80 percent, are considered recovered according to Saturday's DHS figures.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 43 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the 41 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 174 (+5) 2 Crawford 237 (+10) 0 Grant 1,386 (+63) 19 Jackson 204 (+2) 1 La Crosse 3,516 (+30) 10 Monroe 758 (+25) 3 Trempealeau 787 (+13) 2 Vernon 355 (+23) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

