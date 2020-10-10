President Trump supporters host caravan through La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Supporters of President Donald Trump formed a caravan parade through La Crosse on Saturday.

Drivers honked their horns, waved flags, and held up signs to urge for reelection of the president and vice president. The caravan formed at the old, south side Shopko and traveled through downtown, ending at Valley View Mall.

Over 20 cars and trucks joined in the parade. Elsewhere in the state, a 'Make America Great Again Trump Train' took place from Beloit to Janesville.